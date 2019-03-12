



A Coalition of Civil Rights Movement (CCRM), on Monday, commended the military’s ‘exceptional’ conduct during the recently concluded governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

In a preliminary report released by CCRM in Abuja, the Executive Director, Evelyn Agu, disclosed that after thorough analysis of the polls, the various groups under the coalition absolved the Nigerian Military of any wrongdoing, especially in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

The coalition described the role of the military in the electoral processes across the various states as a timely intervention.

“In the states as mentioned earlier, (Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Gombe, and Zamfara), the police were overwhelmed with the activities of political thugs that mandated the drafting in of military personnel to maintain the integrity of the process.

The group stated that in all the collation centres monitored by observers, the military performed the role of back-up to the police and civil defence operatives.

“They were mostly drafted in times of extreme escalation of hostilities. In places were the collation of results went smoothly, there was a presence of military operatives that stood guard to ensure that there were no cases of harassment and intimidation.

“It is, therefore, instructive to state that the role of the military in the gubernatorial and state houses of assemblies’ elections was invaluable and also commendable,” Agu stated.

She commended the military for displaying an apolitical stance throughout the process, but for instances where there was an exchange of gunfire between the military and some armed political thugs in Rivers state.

“They indeed professionally conducted themselves” she added.

According to Agu, “It can be thus said that the gubernatorial and state houses of assemblies’ elections were generally peaceful and orderly but for some states that witnessed skirmishes that required the drafting of the military to maintain law and order.

“The posture of President Muhammadu Buhari throughout the elections indicates non-interference and a level playing ground for all candidates regardless of party affiliations.

“This is quite commendable and an indication that democracy would thrive under the present administration.

“The military is also commended for the role it played in ensuring the success of the success of the gubernatorial and state houses of assemblies’ elections,” the coalition said.