



Centre for Transparency and Advocacy (CTA), an election observer group, has said that there was a remarkable improvement in logistics during the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Acting Executive Director of the group, Ms Faith Nwadishi, made this known in Abuja on Sunday while briefing newsmen on the group’s interim report on the elections took place in the 29 States.

Nwadishi said INEC’s deployment of personnel and materials made it possible for early commencement of polls.

She said that the observers from across the county indicated early arrival of INEC officials and materials.

“Accreditation and voting started simultaneously between 8:00 a.m. and 8.30 a.m in many polling units.”

The executive director further said that the election was marked by “low voter turnout, violence, the intervention of the military in some places, and killing of citizens who had come out to exercise their franchise.

“INEC offices in some states were burnt, citizens intimidated, in our opinion, citizens should not lose their lives for participating in elections,” she said.

“However in some specific areas there was a large turnout of voters and upon further investigation, those areas were identified as the strongholds of certain candidates.

“Citizens deployed various ways to get voters out to vote such as the use of town criers but this still did not yield the desired objective.”

She said that CTA’s field observers reported many incidents of vote buying “which were done in the presence of security agents.

“Vote buying was in the form of cash and food items.

“In some places, observers reported that husbands were voting for their wives and children voting for their parents.”