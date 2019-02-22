



The National Youth Service Corps in Gombe State on Friday distributed mattresses to corps members deployed on election duty on Saturday in the state.

The mattresses were distributed to no fewer than 2,000 corps members on election duty in the 11 local government areas in the state.

The Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr David Markson, who conducted the distribution of the item, said it was to cushion the sleeping problem earlier experienced by the corps members before the postponement of last Saturday’s elections.

Markson said the distribution of the mattresses was directed by the Director-General of NYSC, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, to ensure that the corps members were comfortable.

He said that the Local Government Inspectors of the scheme would handle the distribution to INEC Registration Areas Centres in each local government area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the mattresses were collected from NYSC Orientation Camp, Amada, Akko Local Government Area.