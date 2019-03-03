



Former national President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Abdulwahed Omar, charged politicians who participated in last weekend’s presidential and National Assembly polls to use constitutional means to seek redress should they feel the need to do so and not resort to Violence.

While adjudging the elections to be largely free and fair, Omar also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the victory at the polls

In a statement made available to newsmen, the labour leader said despite reported cases of malfunctioning of smart card readers and other issues, he challenges INEC to take needed steps to forestall its reoccurrence.

“The elections conducted last weekend were largely adjudged to be free and fair across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with few hitches in parts of the country.

“Despite reported cases of smart card reader malfunction in the midst of crowd of people waiting to cast their votes for hours as discouraging and hope INEC will deploy more technicians to polling units for promt repair of card readers or provide alternatives.

“Security agencies have also performed wonderfully in the build up to the exercise, ranging from their effort during the distribution of sensitive election materials to the final stages of voting and result collations in all the polling units.

“Finally, I on the aggrieved contesters to use the constitutionally recognised avenues to channel their petitions their by maintaining peace and oder in the country.” The statement said.

He equally, calls for the winners to be magnanimous in victory.