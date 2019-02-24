



The 16 Brigade of Nigerian Army in Yenagoa has arrested 15 armed thugs during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa and Ex-Gov. Timipre Sylva had earlier accused each other of masterminding violence that trailed the polls in the state.

Major Jonah Danjuma, spokesman of the 16 Brigade told NAN on Saturday that several arms and ammunition, among others, were recovered from the armed hoodlums suspected to be political thugs.

“Troops of 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army today arrested 15 armed men suspected to be political thugs at Ikebiri 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“It was a successful operation that led to the recovery of large cache of arms, ammunition and other items.

“This feat was achieved as a direct response by vigilant troops in Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2019 in 16 Brigade Area of Responsibility.

“There are indications that the armed men are highly suspected to be political thugs who planned to disrupt the presidential and national assembly elections in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa,” Danjuma said.

According to the Brigade Spokesman, items recovered from them include one general purpose machine gun, two 200 horse powered speedboats, large quantity of ammunition, 16 mobile phones and seven Motorola radio.

Also recovered are five Motorola battery charger, three wrist watches, five torch light, four identify cards, and the sum of sixteen thousand naira.

The Brigade restated her resolve to ensure a seamless conduct of the general election in support of the lead security agencies.

The Brigade, however, called on the people of the state to provide credible information on the activities of criminal elements in the society.