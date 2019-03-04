



The Niger State Government has declared Friday, March 8, a work-free day to enable civil servants to travel to their local government areas to vote in the governorship and state houses of assembly elections holding on Saturday, March 9.

Gov. Abubakar Bello, who announced this on Monday in Minna, appealed to the civil servants to take advantage of the break to travel to their polling units and exercise their civic duties.

He spoke during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The governor, who is seeking a fresh tenure, had earlier solicited the support of civil servants toward his success at the polls.

Earlier, Malam Idris Ndako, Chairman of the NLC in Niger, had pledged the support of civil servants toward the success of Bello’s re-election bid.

He said that Bello had improved the welfare of civil servants in the state and deserved a fresh tenure.