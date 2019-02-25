



The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Delta State, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, has been declared winner of last Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Dr. Ignatius Ezoem, said Mr Ndidi Elumelu polled 84,615 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Paul Adingwupu, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 11,086 votes.

From the results, Elumelu won in all the four local government areas that make up the constituency.

Speaking further, Ezoem said Elumelu scored 20,335 while Adingwupu scored 1,861 in Oshimili North LGA, adding that Elumelu polled 13,485 votes in Aniocha North Local Government Area against his closest rival, Adingwupu, who got 3,438 respectively. While in Oshimili South, Elumelu scored 35,394 against Adingwupu’s 2,485.

He stated that Elumelu defeated Adingwupu in his home local government, Aniocha South, polling 15,031 as against his 3,340 votes.