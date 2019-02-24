



Candidates of the two major political parties, the PDP and the APC for the National Assembly election in Edo State, have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the conduct of the election.

The candidates who also commended the voters, agreed that the electoral umpire surpassed their expectations.

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide, described the process as “very peaceful.”

Urhoghide who is the incumbent senator representing Edo south at the national assembly, voted at unit 9, ward 2 in Oredo.

According to him, “The process is going on well and there is no fighting against the earlier perceived rumour of invasion by thugs and hoodlums.

“So far, so good. There haven’t​ been any hiccups​, I have voted and the voting process did not take much time.

“I am impressed with the massive turnout. I did not think of voters apathy because Nigerians are really zealous more than ever before. The political consciousness in the land is huge and the times too are telling the story because people really want to be part of those telling the story of who their leaders should be.”

He however added that all cannot be well until the whole electoral process is completed.

He also called on the law enforcement agencies to be on their toes to help secure ballot papers and result sheets.

“I sternly warned electorate not to sell their votes and should not fight.”

“I call on the law enforcement agencies to be on their toes on this matter because as you are going towards the end of the poll, that is when you will start seeing negative actions. So they should really get prepared as from 12pm toward 5pm, that is when they need to be on their toes.

“What happens between here and and collation centre is very important because results can be altered and figures can be falsified thereby leading to agitation.”

Candidate of the All Progressives​ Congress (APC), for Egor/Ikpoba Okha federal constituency, Johnson Agbonayinma, expressed optimism that the election will turn out well.

He was also​ elated with the massive turnout of voters.

“The turnout is very encouraging. This is my voting center, it has always been peaceful. I had to put everything in place to forestall and prevent any forms of disruption by hoodlums, no matter the party affiliation,” he said.

It was however a case of different strokes for different folks, for PDP’s House of Representatives’ candidate for Oredo federal constituency, Engr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

He bitterly complained of missing ballot papers at oredo local government area.

The incumbent member of the House of Representatives, alleged that polling papers were either stollen or were incomplete at ward 1 units 24 and 25; ward 2 unit 7; ward 5; ward 8 units 26 to 30 and all the six units in ward 10.

He described the development as very unhealthy for democracy.

According to him, “Disrupting attempts like this at this stage where Nigeria is trying to improve its electoral process is disheartening.

“When you get scenarios where ballot papers were complete during verification from Central Bank of Nigeria to INEC head office and between the local government office they get missing at the different centers.”