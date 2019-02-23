



The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has lauded what he considered an encouraging turnout of voters at his polling unit during Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections.

Fashola, alongside his wife Abimbola, cast his vote at Polling Unit 002 State Junior Grammar School, Eric Moore with Reg. Area 09 Iponri Housing Estate/Eric Moore, Surulere LGA, Lagos at 10.47am on Saturday.

Fashola, who spoke with newsmen after casting his vote said: “In my polling station, the turnout is quite encouraging and the electoral process has worked in this polling station.

“There are several other polling units to consider before I would give the election process a pass mark but as for my polling unit, they did well.

“We need to understand that elections are a challenge in whatever part of the world they are held.

“What remains is for me to get back to work and begin to contact our situation room and to see what the feedback is from other polling units.

The three-portfolio minister also disclosed that he had no issues with card readers and hopes that those who had issues with it the last time do not have issues with it now because there has been improvement in technology.

“Even sometimes your phone network has difficulties so this is us as human beings evolving and dealing with challenges.

“We should all take a cue from the president who came out as early as possible to vote so I would like people to emulate him so that we can get things done on time.”