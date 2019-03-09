



Low turnout of voters was observed at both Bwari and Zuba areas of FCT as INEC officials were already in the various polling stations as early as 7.30 a.m.

At the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), JAMB and Zango polling units in Bwari, INEC officials were already on ground at 8:10a.m.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saturday’s Area Council and Chairmanship election in Abuja showed that not many people came out to exercise their franchise as many of the polling stations were empty.

At Tungamaje LEA Primary School Polling station in Zuba, accreditation and voting commenced at 8:15 a. m. there are six voting points in the school.

Also turnout of voters was low as some INEC officials were waiting for voters to come for accreditation and voting.

Security agencies present include police, civil defence, prison service, FRSC and Immigration Service also party agents present are APC, PDP, Social Democratic Party.

In Bwari at 8.a.m at FGGC polling unity 003, Kuduru ward, INEC officials and security personnel were waiting patiently for voters.

As at 7: 20 a.m. INEC officials were already at the GDSS with the election materials but no voters, same with the JAMB and ZANGO polling units.

At JAMB polling unity, accreditation and voting commenced at 8:16 a.m., accreditation and voting also started 8:15 at Zango polling unit but there was issue with two card readers which were configured for other polling units.

As at 8:48 a.m. accreditation of voters started at GDSS polling unity due to the low turn out of the voters.

NAN reports that business was going on as usual as shop owners and traders were seen transacting their businesses while commercial motorcyclists were moving freely on streets.