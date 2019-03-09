



The House of Assembly election in Anambra State has witnessed low turnout of voters.

As at 9am, most polling centers had no voter on the queue, even though INEC officials resumed as early as 7:45am.

At Aroma ward one in Awka, Awka south local government area, only few voters had turned out as at 9am.

An observer, Mr Okey Ajuka, told newsmen that the low turnout was foreseen, especially as there was no governorship election in the state.

Anambra is among the states that hold separate governorship election, and had held its governorship election in 2017.

Ajuka said, “Last two weeks Saturday was different because of the influence of the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi, made people to put their interest in the election.

“I think the only places where high turnout will be registered are in places where they have candidates.

“There is no governorship election in Anambra, so we are not surprised that there is low turnout in this Saturday’s election.”