



Elections into the Abuja Area Councils witnessed low turn out as many voters failed to show up at the pooling units.

This was unlike the February 23, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections when voters stormed polling stations in the FCT as early as 3am.

Independent National Electoral Commission officials were at the Kubwa Polling Units early in the morning.

But newsmen observed that polling units were scanty in the FCT as at the time of filing this report.