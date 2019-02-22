



Head of the ECOWAS Election Observetion Mission (EOM), former Liberia’s President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, has urged Nigerians, particularly the political class, to sustain the peace that characterised the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and also conduct themselves according to the laws of the land as they go to the polls Saturday.

Johnson-Sirleaf, who assured Nigeria of the support of the entire African nations as the country goes to the poll to elect a new leader for the next four years, stated that ECOWAS watched with keen interest the manner in which both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the populace handled the postponement.

The elections of the President and national law makers were slated for last Saturday February 16, but had to be postponed to February 23 due to logistic challenges encountered by INEC.

Speaking at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, the Head of the ECOWAS EOM, while commending Nigerians for the patience and calm exhibited up till now, said that the progress made by the commission signalled a “deepening and budding of confidence in the electoral processes”.

“We extend thanks, admiration and gratitude to the Nigerian people for their patience in the face of the last minute interruptions to their lives with the postponement of the 2019 general election.

“We have watched the progress of INEC over the past week working together with domestic and international partners in addressing their logistical and technical challenges.

“We are pleased that these operational constraints have been significantly addressed thus creating a conducive atmosphere for tomorrow’s general elections.

“We commend our brothers and sisters across the length and breadth of this great country for remaining calm and resilient as these concerns were addressed.”

Johnson-Sirleaf described the signing of the 2019 Peace Accord by the various political gladiators as a further demonstration of the commitment of Nigeria to democracy.

She expressed confidence that the same level of maturity would be demonstrated during the remaining phase of the electoral process.