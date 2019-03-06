



A coalition of political parties and civil society organisations, called the Free Lagos Orange Movement, has urged the electorate in Lagos to liberate the state from bondage in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the group, Mark Adebayo, said the March 9 governorship election presented the best opportunity to liberate Lagosians from the grip of a ‘godfather’.

He alleged that the All Progressives Congress had set in motion the machinery to rig the election.

Adebayo, therefore, urged residents of the state to be at alert and give no room for anyone or party to short-change them.

He said, “Information at our disposal is that the leader of the All Progressives Congress has ordered his party members in the state executive council to ensure that his candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emerges against all odds on Saturday.

“We need to be vigilant so that these desperados do not endanger our nascent democracy through their brigandage and acts inimical to free, fair and peaceful election.”

The group urged the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (Zubairu Mu’azu) not to engage in any act that will compromise professionalism in their operation.

“We implore the security agencies to maintain neutrality before, during and after the election,” Adebayo said.