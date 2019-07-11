<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that the commission learnt a lot of lessons from the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The INEC boss also said that the lessons learnt by the commission will guide in ensuring that future elections are more credible and better organised.

He said this at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Post Election Review Meeting of the commission, in Ikeja Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, “After the 2019 general election, we are more determined than ever to improve on the quality of elections in Nigeria.

“We have learnt a lot from the conduct of the last general elections. Vital lessons have been learnt from our interactions with stakeholders on how we can improve on our efforts.

“In all facets of our duties as Electoral umpires, we are determined to improve on electoral processes in the country, using the lessons we have learnt from the last general election.

“After each election, plans for the next election should promptly commence. That is what we are doing now as we pursue our determination to improve the electoral processes in future,” Yakubu said.