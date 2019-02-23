



The Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday witnessed a large turnout of voters in Osogbo and Obokun Local Government Areas of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as early as 6 a.m. voters were already at most of the polling units visited waiting to be accredited and cast their votes.

NAN also observed that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc personnel were also at the polling units as early as 6 a.m. attending to the electorate.

At ward 3, unit 10, Ataoja ‘C’ in Osogbo large number of voters were already in the queue as early as 7 a.m. waiting to be accredited.

In most of the polling units visited in Olorunda, Osogbo and Obokun Local Government Areas, accreditation and voting started exactly at 8 a.m.

At ward 3, unit 11, Ataoja, ‘C’, voters in their large numbers were also seen waiting patiently to be accredited and vote.

Mrs Folashade Adeyemi, one of the electorate in the queue, told NAN that she was eager to cast her vote and return home.

Adeyemi, who claimed to be at the polling unit as early as 6:30 a.m., commended INEC staff for arriving early

Also at Unit 3, Ward 1, St. Peter lbokun in Obokun Local Government Area of the state, there was also impressive turnout of voters.

Mr Njemanze Izuchukwu, the INEC presiding Officer, said the turnout of the voters was encouraging.

Izuchukwu said that he and other ad hoc staff were at the polling unit as early as 7 a.m.

Some of the voters at the polling units commended INEC for the timely arrival at the polling units.

Mrs Sefinat Sajuyigbe, 65, commended INEC for the timely arrival of election materials and personnel.

Sajuyigbe, who claimed to be at the polling units as early as 6 a.m., said she believed in the progress of the country.

Unarmed security operatives were also seen at all polling units visited to ensure that there was no problem.