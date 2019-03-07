



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has implored Kwara electorate to ignore the threat by the opposition to attack them during the Saturday’ Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The minister stated this on Thursday in Ilorin at the final rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to canvass vote for its Governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and other candidates.

Mohammed who is APC leader in the state, said opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having suffered defeat in the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections was deliberately creating panic to prevent voters from coming out.

He said the President had ordered the security agencies to deploy their men to cover the elections and protect all voters from any form of intimidation and harassment.

“There has been a lot of panic being deliberately created by the opposition having seeing the handwriting on the wall in the last elections. They want to intimidate people and prevent them from coming out to vote.

“Please do not be intimidated by anyone. Nobody can tell you not to come out to vote. Please come out en mass to vote for APC on Saturday.

“The President has given the directive to all security agents that anyone who dares to disrupt Saturday’s election action will have himself to blame.

“After voting ensure that you wait to protect your votes until counting and accompany them to the collation centres.

`We will get our total independence from our oppressors on Saturday,” he said.

Mohammed said that the last election was the part one of “O to Ge” (Enough is Enough) and the part two is coming up on Saturday.

He said the people should use their votes to completely exit the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his lieutenants from Kwara.

The minister said that the people had been deceived for so long and they should use their vote on Saturday to get their final liberation.