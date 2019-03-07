



Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday assured that adequate measures had been firmed up to ensure a hitch-free election on Saturday.

The governor, therefore, urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse to vote.

Ambode gave the assurance while addressing newsmen on the forthcoming polls, after the state Executive Council meeting at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said every necessary arrangement to ensure smooth voting had been made, adding that the peace and security of the state was paramount to his administration.

“I want to assure that we will try as much as possible to ensure that the coming elections governorship and House of Assembly elections, go very well.

“We want to also assure all Lagosians of their safety and also to let everyone know that Lagos is a cosmopolitan state and it will remain so.

“The peace and security of this state are very paramount to this government and we will ensure that everybody that is eligible to vote goes out to do so and keep the peace.

“We encourage all voters to come out on Saturday; I want to encourage all Lagosians to exercise their rights so that we can have a large turnout.

“The security agencies have assured us that there will be peace across the nooks and crannies of Lagos,” he said

Ambode recalled the unfortunate incidences in some parts of the state during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying while such had been properly addressed, he would nonetheless want everybody to see each other as one.

He urged the people to support the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and all the House of Assembly candidates of the party to ensure continuity of good governance.

“We are also very aware of the incidences that happened during the presidential election of which we have taken proper care of.

“We know that we are all brothers; we are all the same in this state but I urge everyone to support our government and also support our candidate because we believe in continuity in this government and that is why you see that the executive arm of government is in support of Jide Sanwo-Olu who is our flagbearer for the APC.

“We urge all Lagosians to vote for continuity and ensure that all our candidates for the House of Assembly elections also are voted for.

“I wish all of us a very successful voting process on Saturday and then we implore all our security agencies also to make sure that there is peace across the land,” he said.