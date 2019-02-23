



The presidential candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has lamented the failure of the card readers at his polling unit in Ward 2 of Nnewi North LGA in Anambra State.

“The card readers are not functioning, result sheets arrived late,” said Moghalu.

“Many voters have already been disenfranchised.”

There has been different complaints about the card reader malfunctioning in three polling units.

At a polling unit, 09, in Lagos, a voter, one Mr. Funsho told newsmen that he couldn’t exercise his franchise as the card reader rejected his voters card, three times.

He lamented that he had seen his name on the card registration list, which signified that he was to cast his ballot at the unit.

One of the officials, however pleaded with him that he would not be able to vote due to non-recognition of his PVC by the machine.

The same story also played out at unit 12 and 13, Yaba. Voters complained of slow and faulty card readers which caused a major delay in the election process.

At Unit 5, Marine bridge, INEC adhoc staff disclosed that the election started at the unit at about 9:30 am, due to faulty card reader machines.

At the polling units, The Guardian also noticed the presence of party agents, especially, the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party and APDA.

The party agents observed that so far, the process is commendable but there was the need for improvement especially attending to voters who have come out en-mass to exercise faith and patriotism to the Nigerian democracy.

Huge presence of security officials including Nigerian police, the Army and local election observers.

Police anti-bomb vehicles were also seen at some strategic locations around polling units visited.

Also at ward A, polling unit 004, Hindra, Apapa GRA, a couple, Mr and Mrs. Adekunle Adebowale ages 78 and 72, who came to vote noted the importance of voting to good governance.