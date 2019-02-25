



The Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has commended his party and his supporters for “changing the narrative” of Nigeria’s political history, adding that this in itself was a major achievement.

Moghalu, who is a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said this in a statement on Monday.

He expressed appreciation to all who supported his candidature in the last one year.

The statement read in part, “As we await the official announcement of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, I want to express my profound appreciation to all of you who have supported my candidacy for your courage and conviction in our journey to a new and different Nigeria.

“I am proud that with your support, my contesting for the office of the President and our issue-based strategic campaign over the past 12 months have fundamentally altered the narrative in Nigerian politics going forward. This in itself is no small achievement.

Of the results announced so far, the YPP has been able to clinch the Anambra South senatorial seat as its candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah, defeated the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Grand Alliance with 87, 081 votes.