



Plateau State police command has debunked false information that some thugs were killing commuters at Anguldi Junction in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, in a press statement described the information trending on social media as false and baseless.

“The Plateau State police command wishes to debunk the false information trending on the social media that some people are killing commuters at Anguldi Junction in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The command therefore informs that there is no iota (of truth inn that) and calls on members of the public to disregard same.

“It is just the handiwork of a mischief maker who is not happy with the peaceful conduct of the people of Plateau yesterday during the 2019 general elections.”

The command assured members of the public that it shall continue to do its best by patrolling the highways in order to keep the roads safe.

“Members of the public are advised to call the 2019 general elections Joint Operation Room Numbers 08181840461 and 09024453126 for prompt action whenever they notice any unusual issue around them.”