



Women electorates in Kebbi have been commended for coming out in large numbers during last Saturday’s Presidential and National House of Assembly election in Kebbi.

The commendation was made by Kebbi All Progressives Congress (APC) at the stakeholders meeting of the party at Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Alhaji Sani Dododo stated this while briefing journalist at the end of the meeting.

He said that the large turn out of women voters at the polls in Kebbi was commendable while pointing out that the number of women that turned out at the election outnumbered men in most of the polling units across the state.

“Let me use this medium to tell you that the stakeholders meeting also commended the large turnout of women at the polls.

”We thank our mothers, sisters, wives aunties, all the women of Kebbi for devoting their time to queue and exercise their franchise as citizens of Nigeria”, he said.

Dododo also explained that the APC in Kebbi would not be carried away by its recent victory at the polls but will use the remaining period before the governorship election to still go round thank the people for voting APC and solicit their support for the upcoming governorship election in the state.

He commended the entire people of the state for their peaceful conduct at the just concluded polls and urged them to vote for all APC candidates in the upcoming Governorship and State House of Assembly election.