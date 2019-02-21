



The Imo State chapter of the Action Alliance on Thursday has said that there is no justifiable reason not to support the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reiterating the party’s support for Buhari, the AA chairman in the state, Anthony Ahaneku, stated that the decision was irrespective of the position of its national leadership.

At a press briefing in Owerri on Thursday, Ahaneku said, “There is no justifiable reason for the Action Alliance in Imo State not to support Buhari’s reelection.

“The Imo State chapter of the Action Alliance was quoted wrongly in the media. We are supporting Buhari for the rescheduled presidential polls.

“The Imo State chapter of the Action Alliance, in conjunction with other well meaning Imo people, will deliver no fewer than one million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in Imo State on Saturday.

“We are not apologetic about our support for President Muhammadu Buhari. Apart from being a man of integrity, Buhari has proved that if reelected, he will fix Nigeria and make it a country of good people and not corrupt politicians.”

Ahaneku added that all the members of the party in the 27 LGAs of the state had been “mobilised and directed to vote massively for Buhari.”

“We have mobilised our chairmen and members in the 27 LGAs of the state to come out en masse and vote for Buhari. The President will win and it will be better for the political future of the Igbo man,” Ahaneku said.