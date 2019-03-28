<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Comrade Mark Iheanyi, Co-ordinator of Lagos State Atiku Support Groups, has said that Lagos State would have been won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Jimi Agbaje, but for his (Agbaje) uncooperative role.

Iheanyi had noted in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday that the coalition had been working assiduously for Atiku Abubakar, its principal and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, even though they had not been mobilised financially, and that they were ready to also mobilise support for Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos, until he (Agbaje) shocked them with the statement he made that there was no provision for them.

He said, “We had mobilised for Atiku because we knew he was the best candidate in that election and we were ready to mobilise for the gubernatorial candidate of the party as well but unfortunately, Agbaje told us two days to the governorship election that there was no provision for us and that maybe in 2023, there would be provision for support groups.”

The coordinator stated that they were shocked to hear that from a candidate who would be participating in an election in two days’ time.

He said that Agbaje spoke as if he had known the outcome of the election. “He talked like someone who knew the result of the election and had failed to release same to them.”

The founder of Atiku Leadership Forum (ALF) said that Agbaje did not speak like someone who needed help.

He said that he spoke as though he did not need their support because a man that needed help would use the right word to speak to people in the midst of challenges and still get their support.

He pointed out that after his speech, they had no option than to go back to their houses and slept; the result, he said, translated in the woeful performance of PDP at the polls in Lagos .

He noted that the matter was made worse by the leadership of the party in Lagos which engaged itself in tussle of 65/35 percent executive sharing formula and ignored important issues.

Talking about the future of the party in the state, he called on the national chairman and national working committee of the party to save Lagos PDP.

He stressed that the group which comprised 880 groups with over 2.5 million members should not be left to disintegrate; as formidable groups they would be relevant to the party in subsequent elections.