



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party of using money to canvass for votes in last weekend’s Presidential and National assembly elections.

The PDP governorship candidate in the state, Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, who made the claim, alleged that members of the APC were seen tading cash for votes.

Ringim, declared to Daily Sun that, “an APC stalwart cum business mogul was seen roaming the state with the full police protection canvassing for votes and harassing PDP agents that resisted his offer,” he stated.

He said that the act of the unidentified businessman, who according to him, was given‎ police protection, was the height of impunity and partisanship of the police in state politics.

“While my personal security details were ‎withdrawn from me without any explanation,” Ringim said, “that businessman was allowed to use policemen to coerce voters into selling their votes in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to Ringim, “I am highly disappointed that after I have spoken to the commissioner of police about the matter, but nothing was done to stop the man from buying votes from our voters‎” Ringim said.

When contacted to confirm the allegations, state police commissioner Bala Zama Senchi denied abetting any political party during the Presidential and National assembly elections.

“I have revived complains from the PDP governorship candidate alleging that a businessman was given police protection to canvass for electorate’s votes of which I immediately directed the area commander in the area to investigate, arrest the officers if found to be true,” the commissioner said.

“But from the feedback I got from my men, the claim was not true, and the issue that I have withdrawn his (Ringim’s) security details is also not true. As I speak with you all his security officers attached to safeguard him are intact.”

The commissioner stated further that the police will remain impartial and professional in the discharge of their responsibility, regardless of accusations.