



The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order military out of Rivers State ahead of forthcoming governorship election.

Rivers State chapter of IPAC gave the directive on Thursday urging Buhari to prevail on the military to stay clear of the state for the survival of democracy in the coming gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

Comrade Kukang Ledum Joseph, spokesman of IPAC in the state, said this at a press briefing with journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday

Joseph said: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to order military out of River state ahead of forthcoming governorship election.

“The army has become a threat to peaceful, free and credible elections as well as to the survival of democracy in the state.

“The army should stay away from election duties in the state in order to allow the police perform their constitutional responsibilities for peaceful and credible elections.”