



Violence erupted at Nembe-Bassambiri Community in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, leaving five persons injured and two others hospitalised.

Suspected armed thugs reportedly unleashed violence on the community just before accreditation and balloting started in the area for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

They were said to have carted away voting materials for wards 2 and 3 in the area.

They were also said to have abducted the presiding officers and the APO 1 for the area.

The violence had caused fear among residents who fled the area.

Victims of the adduction, it was learnt, could not be reached on their mobile phone numbers several hours after the incident.