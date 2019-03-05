



A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin Apugo, has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its alleged poor handling of the just-concluded 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Abia State.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Apugo, contended that the polls were hijacked by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “For the mere fact that the governor here is PDP and there are INEC staff who have been with the commission for the past 12 years, they having been working with PDP. They (PDP) went and write results in its favour.

The APC chieftain, however, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his reelection, urging the President to run all inclusive government in the interest of the Nigeria electorates.

“Buhari has to carry everybody along. Everybody in this country belong to him. He is not the oldest, he is a father of all.

“Mr. President should continue and not to relent in fighting corruption. There are some candidates who brought out money for them to return, they should be dealt decisively”.

Meanwhile, Austin Okezie Meregini, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state and House of Assembly candidate for Umuahia East constituency in the forthcoming March 9 gubernatorial and House of Assembly polls, has slammed the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, over it’s penchant in rigging elections in Abia state.

Meregini vowed that his party, the APC, would defend and protect it’s vote in the Saturdays calling on the people not to allow themselves to be cowed again with the fake promises of APC.

The APC candidate, who made this known, in Ohokobe Ndume Ibeku in Umuahia, on Monday, decried the moribund states of infrastructures in the state, pointing out that APC was poised to entrench true democratic government in Abia and the country as a whole.

Meregini expressed confidence that the electoral umpire (INEC) will do the needful by conducting transparent election, urging to cast their votes to APC for the interest of Abia state.

According to him, “We will not allow to rig elections, because, APC is poised to bring democratic dividends to the doorsteps of Abia people.”

“We have all the machineries to stop election rigging. APC believe in democracy, and promising that if elected into the green chamber, developmental project will be my first priority”.