Adams Oshiomole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) worked against his party in the just-concluded general election.

Oshiomhole disclosed this during an interview tagged: “Hard Copy” on Channels Television on Friday evening alleging that the non-use of card readers caused the APC to lose elections in some states.

“I have huge reservations about the way INEC conducted this election. INEC bias against APC is so clear”, he said.

“INEC was biased even in the way it dealt with our primaries, INEC was biased in the way in which it selectively used the card readers or the non-use of card readers in some states where it suits them.”

Responding to a question on the election of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly, Oshiomole said he has no power to appoint anyone as Senate President.

“Do I look like someone who can appoint and impose somebody on the Senate, even if I wished to? All I have is to persuade.

“The power to negotiate and the power to point out what might go wrong if the party does not organise itself as to obtain a process for electing leadership,” he said.