



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of senators elected for the ninth assembly so far.

These lawmakers were voted in by millions of Nigerians who came out on February 23 to also vote in a president and a vice for another term of four years.

Also elected were members of the House of Representatives.

Although Nigeria has 109 senators, 100 senators were announced by INEC in the official document. Winners of rerun elections held March 9 are yet to be included in the list.

Of the 100 senators listed, winners have emerged from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Of the 100 senatorial seats, the APC has won 62 so far while the PDP has secured 37 seats, leaving the last one to the YPP.

Out of the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the APC has a majority in 23 states. These are states where the party won at least two of the three senatorial districts available.

These states, most of which are governed by the ruling party, are spread across the North and South-west.

Also, of the 100 senatorial seats declared so far, five are to be occupied by women.

They include two new senators (Aisha Dahiru, Adamawa Central and Uche Ekwunife, Anambra Central) and three returning lawmakers (Oluremi Tinubu of Lagos West, Rose Oko of Cross River North and Stella Oduah of Anambra North).

