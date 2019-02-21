



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has pledged automatic employment to members of the National Youth Sevice Corps, NYSC, who are outstanding during the general elections, starting from Saturday.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu gave the assurance during a briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Answering questions on the welfare of corps members seen sleeping on the floor the night before the postpones elections, Yakubu said assured that the welfare NYSC Corps members would be adequately taken care of during the conduct of the elections.

He said: “The youth corps members are among the most educated, most reliable, most patriotic, and most readily available ad-hoc staff we have… so we don’t joke with the wellbeing of corps members.

“Arising from my interaction with DG NYSC yesterday, they are looking at how they can mobilise mattresses, used by the youth corps members in camp to places where the youth corps members are going to stay the night so that the layover before we open the polling units on Saturday can be more comfortable for them.

“I am waiting for the DG NYSC to submit the details to the commission, but I want to assure you that anything that the commission can do to make the corps members comfortable, and all other staff, including their welfare and security, we will do.

“Those who do exceptionally well during elections are accorded automatic employment by the commission.”