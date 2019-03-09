



The Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed regrets over the omission of the acronym of the All Progressives Congress on the results sheets for Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Zamfara State

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s National Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Friday.

The statement with reference number INEC/SEC/265/Vol.ll/X and dated 8/3/2019, was circulated to the chairmen of all political parties and other stakeholders in the state.

It recalled its earlier compliance to a Zamfara High Court ruling No. ZMS/GS/52/2018, which ordered the commission to include the APC on the ballot paper for all elections in the state which made it possible for the party to participate in the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The commission noted that it also included the party on ballot papers for the governorship and state legislative elections but lamented that the party was not on the result sheets.

“However, the commission has just discovered that because of the suddenness of the court order, the party was omitted for the Governorship Result Sheets.

“This omission is deeply regretted.

“As a solution, the commission has decided to manually create columns in each of the Result Sheets after the last printed party, ZLP, and insert the APC.

“This does not affect any other information on the Results Sheet,” it explained.

Meanwhile, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Asmau Maikudi, has assured that the commission had completed all arrangements for an early start of the governorship and state assembly polls in the state.

Maikudi, who commended the cooperation of the stakeholders in the state, especially security agencies, politicians and the media, re-assured that the umpire would conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable election in the state.

She said all elections materials which were distributed to all the 14 local government areas of the state under the supervision of party agents and other stakeholders have reached their destinations without any incidence.