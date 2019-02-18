The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said political parties and candidates can resume political campaigns.
This follows demand by political parties and candidates asking the commission to lift the campaign embargo on campaigns.
Recall that the electoral body had postponed the Presidential and National Assembly election from February 16 to February 23.
The electoral body, however, said all campaigns must end by Thursday, 21, 2019.
