



Winners in the last National Assembly elections will be issued with certificate of returns Thursday next week, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said.

This is as the commission said it has fully deployed voting materials to all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country.

Disclosing this at a meeting with security chiefs, the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, also said the Commission has effectively tackled the challenge of logistics.

He posited that Materials for the election have been delivered to all States and the FCT.

He further added that movement of materials to the Local Government Areas will be completed yesterday (Thursday), while all materials and relevant personnel will arrive at the Registration Area Centres (RACs) today.

Yakubu who was beaming with confidence also assured that going by the arrangement on ground, all polling units will open at 8.00 am nationwide.