



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declaraed Mr Ikengboju Gboluga of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP candidate polled 31, 042 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Albert Akinmoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 19, 875 votes in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Prof. Babatunde Ewulo, the INEC Returning Officer for Okitipupa LGA, who is of the Department of Soil Science, Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, made the declaration at the Collation Centre, at Stellamaris College, Okitipupa.

He said Gboluga, having satisfied the INEC rule of having the highest votes at the election, was declared winner of the National Assembly election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal constituency.

“The PDP candidate, having satisfied the INEC rule of having the highest votes of 31,042 against his closest rival of the APC, who had 19, 875 votes, is hereby declared winner of the election,’’ he said.