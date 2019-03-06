



The Independent National Electoral Commission in Niger State said it had commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the 25 local government areas of the state for the Governorship and House Assembly elections.

Prof. Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria at the Central Bank of Nigeria branch, Minna on Wednesday.

Egwu said the electoral materials were moved from the CBN Minna office to the local government areas, accompanied by armed security personnel.

“We had started transportation of electoral materials with Mariga and Suleja Local Government Areas, under tight security cover,” he said.

Egwu said heavily armed security personnel would escort the materials to the local government areas.

He said the sensitive materials, comprising ballot papers and result sheets, would be transported under tight security to the 25 local governments for the conduct of elections.

He said: “The timely and transparent distribution of sensitive materials to the various local government areas showed that INEC is willing and prepared to conduct transparent and credible elections in the state.”

He said that the sensitive materials which were handed over to INEC by the CBN Minna Branch Controller, Alhaji Musa’u Tulu, were arranged according to each local government area.

NAN reports that the materials were distributed in the presence of representatives of various political parties in the state.