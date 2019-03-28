<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised any politician who felt aggrieved in the just concluded general elections to seek judicial remedy in court.

National Commissioner supervising Plateau, Niger, Kaduna States and FCT, Professor Antonia Okoosi-Simbine, stated this on Thursday shortly before presenting certificate of return to Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai, on Thursday barely three weeks after the March 9 governorship and state Assembly elections.

Also, 34 members of the state House of Assembly-elect received the certificates of return.

According to the INEC official, “the commission advises disgruntled persons and parties to feel free to seek a judicial remedy where they believe they have a genuine case(s) to pursue.

“Indeed, seeking a judicial remedy is not only a part and parcel of the electoral process in Nigeria, but it is also consistent with the culture of democracy as opposed to resorting to self-help.

She also noted that the election was marred by violence through, “a new trend in which some parties and candidates engaged in violent behaviour, including manhandling election duty officials and intimidation of voters, collation and returning officers.

“The commission views this trend with grave concerns and will continue to work on greater voter enlightenment for mandate protection as well as with the security agencies to curtail this ugly trend.”

However, the INEC boss called on Governor El-rufai to ensure that the people of the state enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“I encourage you to deliver more materials benefits to the diversity of people in Kaduna in order to meet their governance expectations,” she said.

Shortly after receiving the certificate, El-rufai said in a remark that he would carry everybody along in governance irrespective of political differences.

He assured of the security of lives and property, just as he expressed gratitude to the people for re-electing him to serve them for the second term.