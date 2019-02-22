



The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned officers deployed for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections to remain apolitical and nonpartisan.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Friday in Abuja.

Mba said Adamu has directed the deployment of Deputy Inspectors General of Police to the six geo-political zones to ensure adequate security in their areas of supervision.

He added that the IG-P has also directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 12 Zonal Commands and the Commissioners of Police in the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory to beef-up security.

The spokesman said the Police boss also directed the Election Intelligence Monitoring Team to intensify constant surveillance, intelligence gathering and monitoring of security personnel deployed nationwide.

He said the Special Election Investigation Team should ensure discreet investigation of electoral cases and diligent prosecution of all electoral offenders.

He charged all security personnel on election duties to remain patriotic, professional, unbiased and apolitical in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, Adamu warned that the force will not tolerate any form of impunity or unethical conduct on the part of any personnel.

He also warned that that no policeman or woman attached to VIPs be seen escorting their principal to the polling unit or moving around with them on the day of election.

Adamu also advised politicians to prevail on their supporters to be orderly, law abiding and shun all forms of violence and electoral malpractices before, during and after the polls.