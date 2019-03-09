



The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has deployed nine Commissioners of Police (CPs) to supervise nine local government areas of Taraba State, investigations has revealed.

Similarly, eight CPs are also posted to Benue State to supervise eight local government areas. In the same vein, six CPs are deployed to Plateau to supervise six local government areas, while two CPs are deployed to Imo State to supervise two local government areas.

Investigations reveal that the local government areas to be supervised by CPs are believed to be strongholds of major opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, dispel the notion, explaining that, “they are sensitive areas not because the police believe they are PDP strongholds. Not all the local governments will be supervised by Commissioners of Police, some of would be supervised by DCs (Deputy Commissioners of Police).”

So far, 62 CPs and 72 DCPs are deployed to the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has frowned at the unusual increase in security personnel deployed to the state.

He said, the state government cannot stop the military or police from carrying out its official duties, but urged them to abide by the rules of engagement.

He made the statement in Makurdi on Thursday while reacting to the deployment of an unusual number of security personnel to the state for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections billed for Saturday.

According to him, “We cannot stop the military from doing their constitutional responsibility. We cannot stop police but we want to say that any military man sent to Benue State should respect the rules of the game and should respect the rules of engagement and ensure security for all. They should be security for APC, PDP or whatever political party that is all that we are calling for.”

Our investigations further revealed that the decision to post very senior police officers to the grassroots level was stemmed from a meeting the IGP held on Monday with senior police officers of the rank of CPs and above at Force Headquarters Abuja.

Dependable source at the meeting disclosed that after press men had been asked to leave, they brainstormed to identify strongholds of opposition parties in each state, where violence may erupt. The source added that, “based on our conviction, that the IG decided to deploy CPs to supervise those local government levels.”

The identified local governments in Benue are: Guma, Logo , Agatu, Gwer East, Gwer West, Katsina Ala, Okpokwu and Ukum LGAs. In Imo State, the local governments are: Orlu and Okigwe LGAs.

Also in Plateau, the local governments are: Langtang South, Jos South, Bassa, Langtang North, Riyom and Barkin Ladi LGAs.

In Taraba the local governments are: Wukari, Ibi, Lao, Karim Lamid, Bali Kurmi, Jalingo, Dunga and Sardauna LGAs.