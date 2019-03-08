



The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been urged to maintain a high level of professionalism during the conduct of the elections in the state.

The call came on the heels of allegation in some quarters that the state police command is in connivance with the APC to subvert the will of the masses, by aiding the rigging of the APC Governorship candidate, Mr. Nsima Ekere, into power.

Speaking on the tense security situation in the state, the leader of Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM, Prince Emmanuel Sam, expressed worry why the Police is exhibiting lackadaisical attitude towards APC actions to destabilize the state, even after several alerts by concerned citizens of the state.

He recalled that soon after the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the APC national chairman left the state on Monday 4th March, 2019, the leadership of the party in the state has thrown caution to the wind by allegedly importing thugs into the state and aligning with leaders of militia within the South South to undermine the freedom of Akwa Ibom people.

According to him, “We woke up today with a dreadful news trending online that a facility belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, has been set ablaze by suspected political thugs. It is on record that several alarms have been raised recently about plots to burning down INEC offices in the state and expected the Police and other relevant security agencies to forestall them.

“We believe this avoidable incident could not have occurred if preventive measures were taken. However, what has happened draws our mind back to recent events which took place in the state. Recall that on Monday March 4, 2019 the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, made the pronouncements about capturing Akwa Ibom.

“Some pertinent questions begging for answers are: How did indigenous thugs from Edo drove all the way to Akwa Ibom in 50 buses for a nonexistent youth rally? Why did the Police release them without proper investigation especially considering the security situation in the country and our state at this period? What was the rush in releasing suspected political thugs when some PDP members incarcerated since the Presidential and National Assembly elections are yet to regain their freedom?

“It is easy to assume that those hoodlums reportedly released by the Police may have set the INEC office on fire. The actions of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command led by the CP Koaje, during this election period leaves room for suspicion of connivance.

Prince Emmanuel Sam however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the oath he swore to defend Nigeria and Nigerians living in every part of the country, adding that he is a product of democracy and must rise to defend it.

“Similarly, we appeal to the international community to come to our defence because Akwa Ibomites feel persecuted by the APC led federal government. APC may have perfected its plan to capture Akwa Ibom State, but it has failed by underestimating the resolve of our people to remain free. Every tier of our society including the royal fathers, clergy, sociopolitical groups, women and youth groups have all made their stand known on peaceful elections therefore we will not have anything to do with any political party or politician who wants to take us back to those evil days of insecurity, anxiety and chaos.”