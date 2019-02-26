



Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), an NGO, has called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to urgently reform the electoral process for the development of democracy in the country.

Mr Godwin Onmonya, the national coordinator of the group, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada on Tuesday.

According to him, the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections were characterised by massive fraud and rigging, as well as widely challenged election results in some states.

“Nigerian politicians have little or no respect for the verdict of the electorate as expressed during elections due to massive fraud and rigging.

“Political sovereignty lies with Nigerians and their wishes must be respected at all time and politicians must therefore learn to accept people’s verdict in good faith.

“Every investigation on election contest brings to light glaring irregularities on the part of electoral officers, candidates and fraud by politicians or their agents.

“We call on the government and the national assembly to urgently reform the electoral process for transparent and credible elections in the country,” he said.

However, he commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Nigerians over the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Onmonya described the election as peaceful and orderly, better than previous elections in the country, adding that it was a step in the right direction.

He also commended the turnout of voters across the country, as supporters of all the parties were active in casting their ballots for their candidates.