



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged an assassination attempt on him, revealing how he survived it on Thursday night, after soldiers from the 6 Division confronted his security details.

Governor Wike also alerted Nigerians that the military had supplied fake uniforms to militants hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the purpose of disrupting the elections and unleashing mayhem.

Speaking after a meeting with officials of the British High Commission at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike alleged that the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army had been employing very unprofessional measures to silence the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members.

He said that he had informed the British High Commission and other foreign missions of the anti-democratic actions of the security forces, especially the Nigerian Army.

He said: “Last night; the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army plotted an assassination on my life. Thank God, that was not successful.

“On Friday, 15th of January, a day to the 16th of February, the first date for the elections before it was rescheduled, the GOC sent soldiers to cordon off my private residence.

“Yesterday, I was shocked that when I left Government House to see some political leaders, soldiers were trailing me. Anyone who knows me, knows that I don’t have military security details.

“Along Abacha Road, where you have Aldgate Hotel, to my surprise, I heard my security men shouting that the soldiers were behind us. I have said this severally about the GOC of the 6 Division that nobody should kill because he was promised the position of Chief of Army Staff.“

He said that Rivers State is strategically positioned in Nigeria and should not be destabilised for political goals.

“Rivers State is so important to this country. The economy of Nigeria cannot survive without Rivers State. By what they are doing, they are scaring investors away,” Governor Wike said.

He urged the President Muhammadu Buhari to talk to the army to reduce their level of partisanship and illegal activities ahead of the elections.

“The GOC held a meeting with the soldiers yesterday, and said they must do everything they can to ensure that the president wins. That is not good. Allow Nigerians to support whoever they want to support,” he said.

He said there was no reason for any fight in the state because the APC is not running the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Rivers State.

He regretted that the Nigerian Army had started arresting members of the PDP in Eleme and other local government areas. He said that 182 persons had been pencilled down for arrest by the army.

Governor Wike decried the supply of military uniforms to APC militants because it would have post-elections negative consequences.

Earlier, the Political Officer of the British High Commission in Nigeria, Louis Edwards, said that they were in the state to observe the elections.

She said that the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Rivers State assured her that things would work well. She said that she was looking forward to peaceful elections.