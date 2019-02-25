



Senator-elect, Benue North Senatorial District, Hon. Gabriel Suswam, of the PDP has appealed to one of his opponents, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, of the SDP to stop whining and accept defeat in good faith.

Suswam told Journalists on Monday at the INEC office in Makurdi that Gemade had no basis to complain against him as he was not even his closest rival in the contest.

“Gemade was not even the one that came next to me according to the result. He came a distant third. I congratulated Gemade when he defeated me in 2015. So, I expect him to follow suit by congratulating me, ”he said.

Gemade, who was also at the INEC office earlier, told Journalists that he was there to complain against the conduct of the elections.

He said the polls were marred by irregularities and accused former Gov. Gabriel Suswam of allegedly using thugs to manipulate the process.

He alleged that the former governor resorted to the use of militia groups to rig the elections allegedly supported by government officials.

”It was only in Konshisha and Ukum Local Government Areas that they were unable to perpetuate the act of rigging.

”They were unable to carry out the act in those places because our supporters prevented them from achieving their aim.

”But in other places they had a field day. I came to lodge my petition with the INEC,” he said.

It was gathered that INEC had earlier announced Suswam of the PDP as winner, over senator Gemade of the SDP and two others.