



Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has delivered his polling unit to President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

At Ungwuan Sarki polling unit 024 A, where governor El-Rufai voted, Buhari of the APC scored 180 while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar got 25 votes.

Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has earlier on Saturday voted at the polling unit after staying on queue for four hours, just as he commended voters for their peaceful conduct.

Speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote, El-rufai commended other voters for being orderly, calm and maintaining peace while casting their votes.

The governor trekked back again from the polling unit, a stone throw to his private residence, in Ungwan Sarki area.

El-Rufai, who voted at 1:20pm appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend the voting hours to 4pm to enable voters to vote.

El-rufai, however, commended voters for turning out massively to cast their votes peacefully and orderly.

Meanwhile, the late arrival of voting materials and malfunctioning of card readers marred the polls in some polling units, though the elections was peaceful without violent.