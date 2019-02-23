



Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna said he felt relieved after queuing for over four hours before casting his vote.

El-Rufai said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after voting on Saturday in Kaduna at Polling Unit 24, Anguwan Sarki, Runfa Ward.

“When I arrived at the polling unit, the card reader was malfunctioning, so until after two hours before it was fixed and voting commenced.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their patience and coming out in large numbers to cast their vote at the rescheduled date.

“The people here have been patient even when the card reader was faulty; they didn’t leave, they kept trooping in. This is very encouraging, I therefore, commended our people for their resilience and commitment to exercise their civic right.”

El-Rufai urged INEC to extend the voting time since the exercise started late generally across the state.

“I have made a case for that already; the time should be extended so that people will not be disenfranchised due to INEC’s logistical failings.”