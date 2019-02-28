



The All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State has described as baseless and misguided a statement credited to Governor Seriake Dickson rejecting results of Saturday’s elections in the state.

APC said that Dickson sought to discredit votes scored in the state by President Muhammadu Buhari and its other candidates during the last Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The party made its position known in a statement on Thursday in Yenagoa by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo.

It advised Dickson to explore the democratic option of seeking redress in the courts, if he had any grievance about the poll results, instead of resorting to reckless and enflaming statements.

“The attention of APC, Bayelsa State Chapter, has been drawn to a recent public statement by the Government of Bayelsa State.

“In the statement, the Bayelsa government is reported to have rejected votes won by our party in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“Our state condemns the purported result from constituency 4 of Southern Ijaw and the seven Nembe wards.

“We want the world and INEC to know that what happened in Nembe Bassambiri and Southern Ijaw Constituency 4 was a blatant assault on the rights of our people.

“Bayelsa State is not Dickson. Bayelsa State is not a party to the general elections. Bayelsa State Government must not be confused with the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Governor Dickson seems not to realise that he is governor of all, not just PDP. Or are we to assume that APC members in Bayelsa State are from Sudan?’’ the APC stated.

The APC noted that elections had taken place, the results collated and winners emerged.

“No amount of threat, psychological warfare or fake news can change the results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The only option open to any aggrieved party is a democratic court of law. As a lawyer, or even governor who has access to a myriad of lawyers, Governor Dickson should know this basic fact,” it stated.