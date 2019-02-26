



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the All Progressives Congress did well in the state when compared to results of the 2015 general elections.

In last Saturday’s general elections, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party won two seats in the Senate and four House of Representatives seats while the APC won a seat in the Senate and five seats in the House of Representatives.

Governor Obaseki, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, said he appreciated Edo people for the growing acceptance of the APC in Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Obaseki however assured that the APC would record better results in the March 9 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

According to him, “With the results out, it is obvious that there is a growing acceptance of the APC in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state. The margins show that we have considerably closed the gap here. The outcome of the polls turned out to be better than the previous one held in the state in 2015.

“A comparison of the results shows that in 2019, PDP polled 275,691, and the APC got 267,842; while in 2015, the PDP scored 286,869 against APC’s 208,469 in the presidential election.

“In 2015, the margin of defeat was 78400 votes, but in 2019, it dropped by 90 per cent to 7849 votes. This is a considerable improvement on the party’s performance.

“We appreciate the people of Edo for coming out en masse to cast their votes and for aligning with the vision of returning President Muhammadu Buhari, and we wish to congratulate them for the party’s strong showing.”