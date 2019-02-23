



Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Masari disclosed this after casting his vote on Saturday at Masari ward in Kafur Local Government of the state.

He said that the election was being conducted in an orderly manner devoid of rancor and violence.

“We have to thank Allah for bringing us to this important day on the lives of Nigerians who are out to elect new leaders.

“We are calling on Nigerians to maintain the peaceful and orderly manner the election is going on, in order to achieve the desired goal,” he said.

Masari appealed to the electorate to also turn out in numbers during the governorship and state assembly elections on March 9, 2019.