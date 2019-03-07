



Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has declared Friday, March 8, a public holiday in the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The Governor, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Richard Tokma, said the public holiday was to enable public servants to travel to their respective Local Government Areas to participate in the elections.

The statement which was made available to journalists in Jos on Thursday said, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau state, Hon Simon Bako Lalong, has declared Friday, March 8, 2019, as work-free day. This is to enable public servants to travel to their respective Local Government Areas to participate in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections taking place on Saturday, March 9, 2019”

The statement further appealed to the citizens to conduct themselves peacefully during the polls and also enjoined all registered voters to come out en masse to exercise their civic responsibility at the polls.