



Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, has called on military personnel deployed to the states of the South South not to pander to the dictates of politicians.

A statement by the Special Adviser Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Dickson as having urged the military personnel to be focused, professional and be ready to resist intimidation from desperate politicians.

Dickson said the security operatives must be conscious of their responsibility to keep the peace and maintain the conducive environment for the citizens to carry out the civic responsibility of electing their leaders.

He said that the Chief òf Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was providing leadership for the Army at a most trying period and should be supported by his commanders and men to sustain the integrity of the service.

His words, “I call on all the security operatives deployed in the states of the South South especially Bayelsa State not to do anything that will undermine the peace and stability of the state. They should treat the people with respect and be firm in adhering to their code of conduct in the performance of their duties.

“The security agencies should create the conducive environment for the elections to take place smoothly. While there are cases of misconduct, in the last elections, majority of the security forces have done well.

“They are part of our security architecture because this government places emphasis on collaboration with security agencies to maintain peace and stability.”